The European Commission proposes to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU

The European Commission proposed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians in the European Union. It is about shelter, work and social services.

This was reported by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"We provided them with access to housing, health care, the labor market and much more. It was Europeʼs response to the call of history. And that is why I am proud to announce that the European Commission has proposed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians in the European Union. Support to Ukraine will continue," von der Leyen noted.

She reminded that at least 4 million Ukrainians have found refuge in the EU since the beginning of the Russian war.

According to her, this year, €12 billion have been allocated to the budget to help pay salaries and pensions. Ammunition production is also ramping up to help meet Ukraineʼs urgent needs.

“But we are also looking to the future, which is why we have proposed an additional €50 billion over four years for investment and reform. This will help create the future of Ukraine, to rebuild a modern and prosperous country," von der Leyen said.