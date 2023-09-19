SBU denied the results of the NYT investigation. The Russians hit Kostyantynivka with an S-300

On September 6, Russian troops struck Kostyantynivka from the S-300 complex. This is evidenced, in particular, by the identified fragments of the rocket recovered at the scene of the tragedy.
This was reported in SBU press service.
The investigation is also investigating a number of other materials that indicate the involvement of the Russian occupiers in this shelling. The investigation is being conducted under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).
"Babel" sources in the Security and Defense Forces claim that the author of The New York Times article Thomas Gibbons-Neff is not promoting Russian narratives for the first time.
"He systematically prepares anti-Ukrainian materials for The New York Times, where he tries to discredit Ukraine and our army. Among other things, he previously wrote that the Armed Forces allegedly use cluster munitions in populated areas, stated that our military trades tanks and artillery, and also accused the wastefulness of American volunteers helping Ukraine," noted the interlocutor to "Babel". He also gave examples of such articles:
- To Push Back Russians, Ukrainians Hit a Village With Cluster Munitions;
- A Frontline Shadow Economy: Ukrainian Units Trade Tanks and Artillery;
- Stolen Valor: The US Volunteers in Ukraine Who Lie, Waste and Bicker.
In addition, as the source notes, this particular journalist has already been deprived of the press card of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice for violating the rules of work in combat areas.
- In the middle of the day on September 6, a rocket flew over the market in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. As a result, 16 people died, and another 33 people were injured.
- The New York Times newspaper assumed that the missile attack on Kostyantynivka on September 6 was due to a malfunction of the Ukrainian 9М38 missile, which was fired from the "Buk" complex. After analyzing the trajectory of the rocketʼs flight, the journalists said that the launch probably took place from Druzhivka, which is 20 kilometers from Kostyantynivka.