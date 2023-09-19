On September 6, Russian troops struck Kostyantynivka from the S-300 complex. This is evidenced, in particular, by the identified fragments of the rocket recovered at the scene of the tragedy.

This was reported in SBU press service.

The investigation is also investigating a number of other materials that indicate the involvement of the Russian occupiers in this shelling. The investigation is being conducted under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

"Babel" sources in the Security and Defense Forces claim that the author of The New York Times article Thomas Gibbons-Neff is not promoting Russian narratives for the first time.

"He systematically prepares anti-Ukrainian materials for The New York Times, where he tries to discredit Ukraine and our army. Among other things, he previously wrote that the Armed Forces allegedly use cluster munitions in populated areas, stated that our military trades tanks and artillery, and also accused the wastefulness of American volunteers helping Ukraine," noted the interlocutor to "Babel". He also gave examples of such articles:

In addition, as the source notes, this particular journalist has already been deprived of the press card of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice for violating the rules of work in combat areas.