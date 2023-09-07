The police clarified that 16 people died in Kostyantynivka

Russian occupiers attacked Kostyantynivka on September 6, and killed 16 people, not 17, as reported yesterday.

The head of the communications department of the Donetsk region police Oleksandra Havrylko said this on the air of the telethon.

The law enforcement officers managed to confirm the death of 16 people, and their bodies were identified. Relatives of the majority have already been found. Among the injured are 33 people.

At the same time, the police now rule out the possibility that the Russians struck with artillery. The examination is ongoing.