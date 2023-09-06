Russia struck Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. There are 17 dead

On the afternoon of September 6, the Russian army shelled the market in the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi published a video of the shooting, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that 17 people were killed and another 32 people were injured.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal specified that there was one child among the dead. In the city, 20 shops, power lines, an administrative building, and the 5th floor of a residential building were damaged. The search operation continues; there are still people under the rubble.