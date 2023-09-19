Reuters: In 2023, more than $14 million worth of coal was exported to Turkey from the occupied Luhansk region and Donetsk region

The Reuters agency analyzed the data of the Russian customs, which indicate that this year, at least $14.3 million worth of coal was exported to Turkey from the occupied Luhansk region and Donetsk region.

From February to July 2023, about 160 400 tons of coal arrived in Turkey, which, unlike the EU and the USA, did not restrict trade with the Russian Federation or its occupied regions.

Customs information shows that Turkey was the largest point of export of coal from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which accounted for 95% of deliveries for February — July 2023. At the same time, the buyers were companies registered in Hong Kong, UAE and offshore jurisdictions. There are no Turkish companies on the list. Reuters was unable to locate the buyersʼ contacts or determine who the ultimate beneficiary was.

Part of the coal went through the Russian port city of Rostov-on-Don and through the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, which have rail connections with Donetsk and Luhansk.