An embargo on Russian coal came into effect in the European Union and Great Britain

The European Union and Great Britain stopped importing Russian coal from August 10. Such sanctions were introduced against the Russian Federation because of the war in Ukraine.

The British introduced corresponding sanctions in July, and the European Union introduced the fifth sanctions package in April.

This decision provides that from August a ban on the purchase, import or transportation of coal and other solid fossil fuels in the EU, if they originate from Russia or are exported from Russia. The EU embargo will deprive Russia of approximately €8 billion in revenue per year.

At the same time, the British sanctions prohibit the import of oil and petroleum products, coal and coal products and gold, as well as the acquisition, supply and delivery, directly or indirectly, of these goods.