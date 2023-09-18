Ukraine returned two more children from the temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine returned two brothers — 13-year-old Kyrylo and 4-year-old Serhiy — from the temporarily occupied territories.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets writes about this.

The mother of the boys appealed to the Ombudsmanʼs Office personally to help her take the children to the controlled territory of Ukraine.

After returning, the children visited the Center for the Protection of Childrenʼs Rights. Kyrylo drew the flag of Ukraine on the blackboard and said that he loves his country very much, as Lubinets added.