Three more children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

Three children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine — before that they were in Russia or in the temporarily occupied territories.
This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
"The work to return Ukrainian children home continues. And two girls and a boy have already met their relatives. They are 14-15 years old. Ahead of the children is rehabilitation, support from a psychologist and lawyers," noted Lubinets.
According to the commissioner, the Ukrainian authorities are working to bring home all Ukrainian children.
- According to the state portal Children of War, as of September 13, Ukraine was able to officially confirm the deportation of 19 546 children, and 386 were returned.
- The childrenʼs ombudsman of Ukraine, Daria Gerasymchuk, stated that since part of the territory of Ukraine is under occupation and the authorities do not have access to it, it may be several hundred thousand kidnapped children.
- On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman of the Russian Federation, Lvova-Belova. They are suspected of illegally deporting children from the occupied regions of Ukraine to Russia.
- On April 27, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution in which the deportation of Ukrainian children was called genocide.