Three more children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

Three children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine — before that they were in Russia or in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"The work to return Ukrainian children home continues. And two girls and a boy have already met their relatives. They are 14-15 years old. Ahead of the children is rehabilitation, support from a psychologist and lawyers," noted Lubinets.

According to the commissioner, the Ukrainian authorities are working to bring home all Ukrainian children.