The Cabinet of Ministers approved additional payments to instructors and wounded fighters

The government agreed to pay the instructors of military training centers and those of limited fitness with a review after 6-12 months.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.

Instructors were paid 15 000 to 30 000 hryvnias to their monthly salary of 20 100 hryvnias. Also, servicemen who were sent out of state due to injuries will receive an additional payment of 20 100 hryvnias.

Previously, after the cancellation of payments of 30 000 hryvnias, the wounded were left with payments of 700-800 hryvnias per month.

A photo of the resolution was made public by a member of the Verkhovna Radaʼs budget committee Oleksiy Honcharenko.