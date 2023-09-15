The number of flood victims in Libya has exceeded 11 000

In northeastern Libya, flooding and the collapse of two dams killed an estimated 11 300 people. More than 10 000 people are considered missing.

This is written by the Associated Press with reference to the Red Crescent.

At the same time, the mayor of Derna — the city most affected by the flood — Abdel-Moneim al-Haiti said that the number of victims could reach 20 000.

Hamza Al Ahmar / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The UN International Organization for Migration estimated that at least 30 000 people left Derna due to the floods, and several thousand more left their homes in other cities in the east of the country.