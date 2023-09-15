The number of flood victims in Libya has exceeded 11 000

In northeastern Libya, flooding and the collapse of two dams killed an estimated 11 300 people. More than 10 000 people are considered missing.
This is written by the Associated Press with reference to the Red Crescent.
At the same time, the mayor of Derna — the city most affected by the flood — Abdel-Moneim al-Haiti said that the number of victims could reach 20 000.
The UN International Organization for Migration estimated that at least 30 000 people left Derna due to the floods, and several thousand more left their homes in other cities in the east of the country.
- On Sunday, September 10, Storm Daniel swept over the Mediterranean Sea, flooding roads and destroying buildings in Derna, as well as hitting other towns along the coast, including Benghazi, the countryʼs second largest city.
- Libya is politically divided between East and West, and public services are in ruins since the 2011 uprising that sparked years of conflict. The internationally recognized government in Tripoli does not control the eastern areas.