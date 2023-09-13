In Libya, the number of people killed during the flood exceeded five thousand. Another 10 000 people are missing

In northeastern Libya, more than five thousand people died as a result of flooding and the collapse of two dams. Another 10 000 are considered missing, reports CNN.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Eastern Administration of Libya, at least 5 300 people are believed to have died as a result of the flood.

Storm "Daniel" led to the collapse of two dams, through which water rushed towards Derna and caused catastrophic damage. Currently, hospitals in Derna are closed, and morgues are full.

Telephone lines are also down in the city, which complicates rescue operations.

"Three bridges have been destroyed. The flow of water washed away whole areas, carrying them into the sea," noted the spokesman of the Libyan National Army Ahmed Mismari.

Planes from Turkey and Italy have already arrived in Libya with humanitarian aid. The President of the United Arab Emirates ordered to send aid and search and rescue teams to the country.