At least 2 000 people died when a dam burst in Libya

At least 2 000 people have died after a dam burst in a massive flood in the eastern Libyan city of Derna. Another six thousand people are considered missing.

This was reported by "Reuters" with reference to local authorities.

A spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA) Ahmed Mismari, which controls the eastern part of the country, said the disaster occurred after a dam over the Derna collapsed, "washing entire neighborhoods with their residents into the sea."

Mismari estimated the number of missing between 5 000 and 6 000.

The head of the parallel eastern administration Osama Hamad reported the death of two thousand people.

"The number of missing is in the thousands, and the death toll is expected to reach ten thousand," noted the health minister of Libyaʼs eastern government Osman Abdel Jalil.