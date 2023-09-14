The USA imposed new sanctions against Russia. The list also includes companies from Slovenia and Turkey

The USA expanded sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine. The new list includes 24 people and almost 150 companies. The Ministry of Trade announced this on September 14.
The list includes 24 people and the following companies:
- 81st, 72nd and 71st armored repair plants;
- "Bashvzryvtechnologii" company;
- Rosavtodor;
- "AvtoVAZ";
- "Muscovite";
- Transmashholding;
- "Saturn" (builds engines);
- Ulyanovsk Ammunition Plant;
- Arktec is a company from Slovenia that specializes in electronics;
- ID Ship Agency — Turkish shipbuilding agency;
- CTL Limited is a Turkish company that supplies electronic components from Europe and the USA to companies in the Russian Federation;
- Margiana Insaat Dis Ticaret is a company from Turkey that sent components for drones to Russia;
- Demirci Bilisim Ticaret Sanayi is a company from Turkey that supplied sensors and measuring equipment to the Russian Federation.
- On September 7, the United States announced that for the first time it would transfer the confiscated assets of Russian oligarchs to Ukraine. We are talking about $5.4 million, which will go to support Ukrainian veterans. Estonia plans to become the first country in the EU to transfer confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine.