The Defense Forces destroyed 16 Russian tanks overt the past day. The situation at the frontline

34 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian fighters and Russian invaders over the past day. The latter lost 16 tanks, 30 artillery systems and 14 armored fighting vehicles.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the Russians are conducting active diversionary activities in the border areas.

In the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut directions, the occupiers are trying to break through the defenses near Orikhovo-Vasylivka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine achieved partial success in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian military is holding defenses near Avdiivka and Maryinka, which the occupiers stormed 20 times a day. Also, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked in the areas of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region and to the south of Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the course of a day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out nine strikes on areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.