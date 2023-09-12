Denmark allocates $833 million in military aid to Ukraine. This is the largest package from the country during the invasion

Denmark announced the 12th military aid package for Ukraine. It will be the largest from the country during a full-scale Russian invasion. It is about $833 million (DKK 5.8 billion).

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

The entire amount is divided into three stages — 4.3 billion Danish kroner ($617 million) allocated for this year, 1.4 billion ($209 million) for 2024 and 52 million ($7 million) for 2025. The package includes infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition, anti-aircraft guns, and more. The department does not disclose the contents of the package in detail.

"After over a year and a half of war, we have almost exhausted our defense reserves. Therefore, we are now considering the possibility of more targeted joint procurement and international cooperation that meet Ukraineʼs needs here and now," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.