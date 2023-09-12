The “Antonov” enterprise created a center for drones

The Ukrainian enterprise "Antonov" is diversifying its main business from the production of cargo planes and strengthening the production of drones.

This was reported by "Reuters" with reference to the closed presentation of "Ukroboronprom".

The new "Antonov" center offers experimental aerodynamic research, the creation of fully functional simulators for training drone operators and the development of component standards. In total, the center has 26 functions. The "Antonov" experience in the field of cargo planes will also help Ukraine in the production of long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory.

Previously, "Antonov" designed and produced drones, in particular the "Horlytsia" model, but cargo planes have long been the companyʼs main activity. While cargo aircraft production will continue, the new UAV center can now better serve Ukraineʼs military needs and give "Antonov" engineers more work.