SBU declared the suspicion to Antonov ex-heads, who hindered the preparation of the defense of the airfield in Hostomel

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion of obstructing the preparation of the defense of the airfield in Hostomel to Antonov ex-heads.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation, on the eve of the full-scale invasion, in January-February, officials did not allow the troops of the National Guard of Ukraine to enter the Hostomel airport and did not allow it to be prepared for protection.

This led to the temporary capture of the strategically important airfield, the surrounding settlements and the destruction of the An-225 "Mriia" aircraft.

SBU investigators notified the three suspects of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, which led to the death of people and other serious consequences).

According to the sources of "Babel", we are talking about the ex-director of "Antonov" Serhiy Bychkov, the head of security Oleksandr Netyosov and the director Mykhailo Kharchenko.

Bychkov and Netyosov will be kept in custody. According to "Babel" sources, Mykhailo Kharchenko left Ukraine and is probably currently in the temporarily occupied Crimea. He was declared wanted. Measures to bring Kharchenko to justice are ongoing.

All three defendants face up to 15 years in prison.