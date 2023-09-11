Poland has finally approved an agreement to purchase almost 500 HIMARS from the United States

Poland has approved a plan to purchase from the US 486 HIMARS rocket launchers (launchers), which are planned to be mounted on a Jelcz chassis with a Polish Topaz automated control system. Deliveries will begin at the end of 2025.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced this on September 11.

In 2019, Poland has already ordered 18 launchers. "The opposition says that 500 launchers is too many. No, itʼs not that much, thatʼs how many HIMARS launchers the Polish army needs to really deter the aggressor," said the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense.

Next, the task is to adapt the systems and integrate the launchers with the Polish systems.

After the implementation of this contract, Poland will become one of the main operators of M142 HIMARS, because even the USA had 375 of them as of 2021.