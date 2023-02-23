The USA has agreed to sell nearly 500 HIMARS launchers to Poland. This is more than the Pentagon has in its arsenal

The U.S. Congress does not object to the purchase of HIMARS launchers by Poland. This will make it possible to sign a contract for the purchase of 500 units soon. This number of missile systems is enough to form more than 80 batteries.

This was reported by the Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.

"The procedure for tacit approval by the U.S. Congress of the contract for almost 500 HIMARS launchers for Poland has ended. This means that Congress has approved the sale of these state-of-the-art long-range artillery systems to the Armed Forces of Poland. The contract will be signed soon," Blaszczak wrote.

After the implementation of this contract, Poland will become one of the main operators of M142 HIMARS, because even the USA had 375 of them as of 2021.