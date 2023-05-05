A HIMARS production and service center will appear in Poland

The Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak, during a visit to the American defense plant Lockheed Martin, stated that in 2023, a center for the production and maintenance of HIMARS systems will be created in Poland.

This is reported by PAP.

According to him, the center will work not only for Poland, but also for other European countries that are interested in buying these missile systems.

Blaszczak also noted that Poland is negotiating the purchase of 500 additional launchers. Most of them are planned to be installed on Polish Jelcz trucks.

"The head of the Ministry of Defense met with the management of the Camden Lockheed Martin plant in Arkansas, where Himars artillery systems are manufactured, which will soon be delivered to Poland," the Polish Ministry of Defense noted in a statement.

The Minister of Defense of Poland also discussed the possible production of Javelin anti-tank systems in the country. According to him, they have proven themselves well in Ukraine.