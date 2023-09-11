The US Secretary of State defended the G20 declaration, which was criticized by Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken supported the joint statement of the leaders of the G20 countries regarding Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, despite criticism of the latter.
He told about this in an interview with CNN.
"The G20 countries in the statement all stood up for the importance of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and that’s very clear. I was in the room when all the leaders spoke today with President Biden, and it was very clear from everything that they said that not only do they want to see this war end, but they want to see it end on just and durable terms,” noted Blinken.
He assured that the G20 "acted as one unit" in matters of war.
- On September 9, the G20 countries issued a joint declaration. The 37-page document contains 83 paragraphs and covers topics from energy to the war in Ukraine. The document did not call Russia an aggressor and did not directly call for an end to the war. It stated only that "all countries should refrain from actions against the territorial integrity of any state."
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov, was involved in the negotiations regarding the text of the declaration, therefore he influenced the final version of the declaration.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized this document.