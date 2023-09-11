The US Secretary of State defended the G20 declaration, which was criticized by Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken supported the joint statement of the leaders of the G20 countries regarding Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, despite criticism of the latter.

He told about this in an interview with CNN.

"The G20 countries in the statement all stood up for the importance of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and that’s very clear. I was in the room when all the leaders spoke today with President Biden, and it was very clear from everything that they said that not only do they want to see this war end, but they want to see it end on just and durable terms,” noted Blinken.

He assured that the G20 "acted as one unit" in matters of war.