The G20 countries published a joint communique following the summit in India. This is what was agreed upon

The document contains 83 paragraphs and 37 pages, covering topics from energy to the war in Ukraine.

The G20 countries reached a consensus a day earlier than expected and issued a joint communiqué on the first day of the summit, September 9.

Leaders of the G20 countries at the summit in New Delhi, September 9, 2023.

"Wwe are determined to steer the world out of its current challenges and build a safer, stronger, more resilient, inclusive and healthier future for our people and the planet," the document reads.

Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar said that "far-reaching and indirect solutions" were agreed at the summit. He added that the joint declaration focused on promoting "strong, balanced and inclusive growth".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who spoke after him, said India was determined to ensure that no one was left behind "in our quest for global solutions" and that representatives of the Global South were an integral part of the decision-making process.

At the beginning of the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the African Union has become a permanent member of the G20. Now, the organization has the same status as the European Union. With this decision, the G20 countries want to review the partnership with Africa against the background of its rapprochement with Russia and China.