The G20 countries published a joint communique following the summit in India. This is what was agreed upon

The G20 countries reached a consensus a day earlier than expected and issued a joint communiqué on the first day of the summit, September 9.
The document contains 83 paragraphs and 37 pages, covering topics from energy to the war in Ukraine.
"This is a full statement with 100 percent unanimity," said Amitabh Kant, Indiaʼs chief G20 negotiator.
Regarding Ukraine:
- All states must act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in full. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable.
- The countries drew attention to the human suffering and additional negative consequences of the war in Ukraine regarding global food and energy security, "there were different views and assessments of the situation."
- G20 calls for immediate and unhindered supply of grain, food and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine. This is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, especially in Africa.
- The G20 welcomes constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
"Wwe are determined to steer the world out of its current challenges and build a safer, stronger, more resilient, inclusive and healthier future for our people and the planet," the document reads.
Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar said that "far-reaching and indirect solutions" were agreed at the summit. He added that the joint declaration focused on promoting "strong, balanced and inclusive growth".
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who spoke after him, said India was determined to ensure that no one was left behind "in our quest for global solutions" and that representatives of the Global South were an integral part of the decision-making process.
At the beginning of the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the African Union has become a permanent member of the G20. Now, the organization has the same status as the European Union. With this decision, the G20 countries want to review the partnership with Africa against the background of its rapprochement with Russia and China.
- The next G20 summits will be held in Brazil (2024), South Africa (2025) and the USA (2026).