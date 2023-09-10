The UN special rapporteur called the torture committed by the Russian military in Ukraine part of state policy

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, said that torture by Russian security forces and the military in Ukraine is a state policy of Russia and a systematic practice.

The New York Times writes about it.

"This is not random, aberrant behavior. This is orchestrated as part of state policy to intimidate, instill fear or punish to extract information and confessions," Edward said at the end of a seven-day trip to Ukraine.

She spoke with victims of torture by the Russians, and they confirmed the systematic nature of such a phenomenon. According to Edward, since receiving the mandate in 2022, she appealed to the authorities of the Russian Federation at least seven times to respond to the facts of abuse and torture, but they did not answer her. She regards silence as the tacit consent of the authorities.

She added that the leadership of the Russian Federation has never issued a directive to the military and security forces that would prohibit torture.