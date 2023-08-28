SBU declared the suspicion to the chief jailer of Russia. He created concentration camps in the occupied territories

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion (part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code) to the Russian Colonel-General Arkady Gostev, the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation. He created a network of Russian prisons in the occupied Ukrainian territories under the guise of correctional and correctional institutions.

The investigation established that the Russians use these prisons as concentration camps and torture camps, where residents of the occupied regions are imprisoned. People are tortured there, in particular, using electric shocks and staged executions.

Gostev himself is responsible for appointing the heads of occupation prisons and determines the regime of their activities. He personally organizes the participation of his subordinates in punitive measures against members of the resistance movement.

Arkady Gostev faces up to ten years in prison with confiscation of property.