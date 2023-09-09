Russia summoned the ambassador of Armenia because of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the visit of the prime ministerʼs wife to Kyiv

Russia summoned Armenian Ambassador Vagarshak Harutyunyan to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to a series of "unfriendly steps".

Among these "steps" are the launch of the process of ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the trip to Kyiv by the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia Anna Hakobyan, the transfer of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and the holding of military exercises with the participation of the United States on the territory of Armenia from September 11 to 20.

On September 5, it became known that Armenia sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the war, and already on September 7, the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Anna Hakobyan, took part in the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv, organized by the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. Hakobyan also handed Ukraine over a thousand smartphones, tablets and laptops for schoolchildren and visited the lyceum in Bucha.