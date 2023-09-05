Media: Armenia sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the war

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Armenia transferred humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Armenian branch of "Radio Liberty" with reference to sources.
It is not yet known what kind of help and in what amount it is. According to the publicationʼs source, Yerevan will announce this in the near future.
- Before that, Armenia did not send either military or humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In June 2023, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that his country is not an ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine. He emphasized that the war significantly affected all international relations of Armenia. Pashinyan noted that in the West, Armenia is considered an ally of Russia, but in Russia, they see that Yerevan does not support the war.
- In September, Nikol Pashinyan said that the countryʼs policy of relying exclusively on Russia as a guarantor of its security was a strategic mistake. Yerevanʼs security architecture was 99.999% connected to Russia, particularly when it came to the procurement of weapons and ammunition. Now, the Russian Federation is using all this in the war in Ukraine.