Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP: Ukraine lost up to 40% of its annual fresh water reserves

Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, Ukraine lost 35-40% of fresh water reserves that could be consumed during the year.

This was reported by the General Director of “Ukrhydroenergo” PJSC Ihor Syrota on the air of the telethon.

Before the dam was blown up, there was 18.6 million cubic kilometers of water in the reservoir, and now there are 3-3.5 million cubic kilometers left in the Dnipro riverbed.

In order for the Kakhovka reservoir not to be fully operational, it is necessary to reduce the hydraulic structures to the spring irrigation. If you donʼt make it in time, you will have to wait another year. According to Syrota, the construction of the building should take three months.