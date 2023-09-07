Ukrainian grain has already begun to be exported through Croatian ports

Ukraine began to export grain through Croatian ports. This was reported by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyridenko at the summit of the "Three Seas" initiative in Bucharest on September 7.
"Ukrainian grain has already been exported through Croatian ports. Thank you for this opportunity. Although this trade route is niche, it is already popular. We are ready to develop it, expanding the possibilities of the transport corridor. We believe that this logistics route will play an important role in bilateral trade between our countries even after the war," noted Yuliia Svyridenko.
- On July 17, 2023, Russia informed about its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa and the region, targeting the grain and oil terminals. After that, Russia began systematically shelling Ukraineʼs grain infrastructure. On August 10, Ukraine informed about temporary sea corridors for merchant vessels.
- In general, Ukraine and the USA consider the development of the grain corridor on the Danube to be the most promising. In February 2023, Ukraine increased the depth of the Bystre estuary in the Danube Delta to increase exports from seaports. This will allow to export an additional 500 000 tons per month.