Ukrainian grain has already begun to be exported through Croatian ports

Ukraine began to export grain through Croatian ports. This was reported by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyridenko at the summit of the "Three Seas" initiative in Bucharest on September 7.

"Ukrainian grain has already been exported through Croatian ports. Thank you for this opportunity. Although this trade route is niche, it is already popular. We are ready to develop it, expanding the possibilities of the transport corridor. We believe that this logistics route will play an important role in bilateral trade between our countries even after the war," noted Yuliia Svyridenko.