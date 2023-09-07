General Staff: The Defense Forces achieved partial success at Bakhmut

39 clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past day. Russia lost 610 occupiers.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Lyman direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled attacks in the Novoyehorivka area (Luhansk region), and on the Bakhmut direction — near Orickhovo-Vasylivka (Donetsk region). The military also repelled enemy attacks in Avdiivka and Maryinka areas.

Ukrainian troops achieved partial success south of Bakhmut. They dislodge the Russians from their positions and secure themselves on the frontiers they have reached.

Over the course of a day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 18 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and on the positions of the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of missile troops and artillery hit four ammunition warehouses, 12 artillery means, two control points, an anti-aircraft missile complex, a radio-electronic warfare station, two areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.