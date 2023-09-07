Air defense forces destroyed 25 Shahed drones in Sumy and Odesa regions at night

On the night of September 7, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 25 of the 33 Shahed kamikaze drones used by the Russian invaders to attack the Sumy and Odesa regions.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The Russians launched drones in several groups from the northern, southeastern and southern directions (Kursk, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, Cape Chauda in Crimea). Most of the drones were flying to the south of Odesa.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України