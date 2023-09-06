Judge Oleksiy Tandyr was kept in the pretrial detention center for another two months

The Svyatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv has extended the preventive measure for another 2 months for judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who hit National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko to death at a checkpoint in May.

This was reported to "Babel" by the lawyer of the deceasedʼs family Vitaliy Serdyuk.

Oleksiy Tandyr at the court session on September 6, 2023. «Babel'»