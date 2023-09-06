Judge Oleksiy Tandyr was kept in the pretrial detention center for another two months

The Svyatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv has extended the preventive measure for another 2 months for judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who hit National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko to death at a checkpoint in May.
This was reported to "Babel" by the lawyer of the deceasedʼs family Vitaliy Serdyuk.
- On May 26, the head of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteyska Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), three minutes before the curfew began. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. Since May 27, judge Oleksiy Tandyr has been in the pre-trial detention center.
- The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the beating of the National Guardsman. Now he faces 10 years in prison.