The Verkhovna Rada dismissed the heads of the State Property Fund and the Antimonopoly Committee

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Rustem Umierov from the position of head of the State Property Fund. 302 deputies voted for it.

Also, the parliament dismissed the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Olha Pishchanska. The decision was supported by 306 deputies. Pavlo Kyrylenko will be appointed as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee. Today, his release was approved by the government (he was the head of the Donetsk regional military administration). Next, Kyrylenko should be fired by the president.

Pishchanska headed the AMCU since July 16, 2020. Before that, from September 2019, she was the first deputy head of the department, and then she temporarily headed it when the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yury Terentiev.