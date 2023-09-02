The Ministry of Defense is suing the supplier of low-quality field rations. They want to reimburse 456 million hryvnias

The Ministry of Defense filed a lawsuit against the company that supplied low-quality food kits to the Armed Forces. The agency plans to collect 456 million hryvnias from the supplier, the press service writes.

The private company concluded a contract with the Ministry of Defense on March 14, 2022, to provide the Kyiv garrison, but since then has repeatedly violated the terms.

In December 2022, the department filed a lawsuit against the company for the collection of advance payment and fines in the total amount of 456.66 million hryvnias. On January 9, 2023, the Commercial Court of Kyiv opened proceedings in the case and seized the companyʼs accounts for the specified amount. Later, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office was involved in the case.

In May 2023, the Ministry of Defense filed a lawsuit to invalidate the additional agreement to the contract with the company. The court satisfied this demand. An additional agreement provided for the purchase of shares that turned out to be of poor quality.

Recently, there have been many discussions surrounding the procurement of the Ministry of Defense. At the beginning of August, journalists reported on the improper purchase of jackets, although the department denies everything and is preparing lawsuits "against the mass media and people who deliberately spread false information" about replacing winter uniforms with summer ones.

At the beginning of the year, the law enforcement officers also informed the former deputy minister of defense and former head of the department of public procurement that he was suspected of involvement in the purchase of products at inflated prices and low-quality ammunition. In a few months, the persons involved received another suspicion — of involvement in the embezzlement of budget money during the purchase of body armor and winter uniforms for units of the Armed Forces.