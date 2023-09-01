The prosecutorʼs office warned about the supply of low-quality food kits to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense wanted to spend UAH 430 million on this

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tried to purchase one million low-quality food kits worth 430 million hryvnias for the Armed Forces, but the prosecutorʼs office warned against it.

The law enforcement officers noted that the additional agreement did not meet the food standards for the military.

Recently, there have been many discussions surrounding the procurement of the Ministry of Defense. At the beginning of August, journalists reported on the improper purchase of jackets, although the department denies everything and is preparing lawsuits "against the mass media and people who deliberately spread false information" about replacing winter uniforms with summer ones.

At the beginning of the year, the law enforcement officers also informed the former deputy minister of defense and former head of the department of public procurement that he was suspected of involvement in the purchase of products at inflated prices and low-quality ammunition. In a few months, the persons involved received another suspicion — of involvement in the embezzlement of budget money during the purchase of body armor and winter uniforms for units of the Armed Forces.