Two more vessels blocked due to the war left the Ukrainian port

Two more vessels, previously blocked due to the war, are leaving the "Pivdenny" port through the temporary corridor. They have metal products on board.

The Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote about this on Facebook.

Bulk carriers ANNA-THERESA (Liberia flag) and OCEAN COURTESY (Marshall Islands) left Port "Pivdenny" and are moving along the established corridor towards the Bosphorus. There are 56 000 tons of cast iron and 172 000 tons of iron ore concentrate on board. "Both bulk carriers are operated by the Singapore shipping company and were in the Port of Pivdenny before the full-scale invasion," Kubrakov wrote.

He noted that four vessels have already used the temporary corridor since August 15.

