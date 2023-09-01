Ukraine opposes the invitation of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize ceremony

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine opposed the invitation of the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize ceremony.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko published a corresponding statement on Facebook.

"The Nobel Foundation decided to resume the practice of inviting the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize ceremony. Such a decision is explained by the desire to directly prove their values even to those states that oppose them. Bringing the values of humanism to Russia and Belarus is a Sisyphean labour. Efforts that will not lead to results," noted Nikolenko.

He added that, most likely, on the day when the Russian ambassador will sit in a nice suit in the Stockholm Hall, the Russian army will commit another war crime in the occupied Ukrainian territories, and Russian missiles will destroy another residential quarter in Ukrainian cities.

Under such conditions, according to Nikolenko, the foundationʼs decision to return to business as usual will increase the feeling of impunity in the Kremlin.

Oleh Nikolenko reminded that last year the Nobel Foundation did not invite Russian and Belarusian ambassadors because of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"And as long as this aggression continues, as long as millions of Ukrainians suffer from an unprovoked war, and the Russian leadership is not punished for its crimes, we call on the organizing committee to support international efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus," said the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Nobel Banquet is one of the mandatory events for the awarding of the Nobel Prize, a gala dinner with the participation of the royal family and almost 1 300 guests.