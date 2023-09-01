Russia and Belarus were once again invited to the Nobel Prize banquet

Russia, Belarus and Iran were again invited to the Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm.

The Nobel Foundation stated that they seek to attract even those who do not share the values of the Nobel Prize. Therefore, the ambassadors of all countries with diplomatic representation in Sweden and Norway will be invited to the events. This yearʼs awards ceremony and banquet will be held on December 10.

The executive director of the Nobel Foundation Vidar Helgesen explained the decision to invite these countries again: "It is clear that the world is increasingly divided into spheres, where the dialogue between people with different views is narrowing. To counter this trend, we are now expanding our invitations to celebrate the Nobel Prize and to emphasize the importance of free science, free culture and free, peaceful societies."

Swedenʼs Liberal Party MEP Karin Carlsbrough accused the Foundation of setting a "dangerous precedent" by "giving the green light to Russiaʼs invitation to a glamorous party while rockets fall on Ukrainian cultural centers and kill children."

In 2022, the Nobel Foundation announced that the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus would not be invited to the banquet because of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. Iran was also not invited last year — Tehran has long been criticized for violating human rights.

The Nobel Banquet is one of the mandatory events for the awarding of the Nobel Prize, it is a solemn dinner in the presence of the royal family and about 1 300 guests.