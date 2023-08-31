British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has resigned

The Defense Minister of Britain Ben Wallace resigned and officially informed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about it.
Sky News writes about it.
In a letter to Sunak, Wallace praised the military and intelligence he has worked with since 2016, and praised the governmentʼs response to Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.
"The United Kingdom is respected around the world for our Armed Forces, and that respect has only increased since [the start of] the war in Ukraine," he wrote.
He thanked the Prime Minister and promised to support the British government in the future. Wallace was the longest-serving Conservative defense minister.
- In July, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed his intention to leave the post during the next government reshuffle, expected in the autumn, and that he would not stand as an MP in the next election. He explained his decision as fatigue from politics and public service.
- The Times, citing sources, wrote that the British Ministry of Defense may be headed by the current head of the Foreign Ministry James Cleverley.
- The Telegraph wrote that Joe Biden blocked Wallaceʼs candidacy for the position of NATO Secretary General because Great Britain announced the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets without a "green light" from Washington.