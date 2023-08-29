SBI has begun deciphering the black boxes of two L-39 jets, on which three Ukrainian pilots died

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has begun deciphering the black boxes of two L-39 jets that collided in the sky over Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the communications advisor of the State Bureau of Investigation Tetyana Sapyan on the air of the national telethon "Edyni Novyny".

"Special attention will be paid to the operation of aircraft mechanisms, i.e. technical characteristics. Eight examinations have begun, which must also prove that either the planes were faulty, or it was a pilot error, or there was a violation of flight organization. We are still waiting for the start of forensic examinations," noted Tetyana Sapyan.

According to her, the headquarters of the Air Force will conduct an internal investigation. Currently, they are waiting for the start of forensic examinations.

"About 30 witnesses have already been interviewed. We are talking about civilians, as well as those who were involved in the flights or were at the workplace on that day," said the communications advisor of SBI.