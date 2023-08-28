SBI: The investigation is studying three versions of the plane crash in Zhytomyr region

The investigation is studying three versions of the plane crash that happened in Zhytomyr region on August 25.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the communications adviser of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Tetyana Sapyan.

In addition to violations of flight rules, technical malfunctions and pilot errors are being considered. To prove one of the versions, it is necessary to conduct "many examinations". According to preliminary data, two L-39 aircraft collided in the sky during a U-turn maneuver.

She specified that the experts will conduct forensic medical examinations, an examination on the decryption of black boxes, as well as a comprehensive forensic aviation and technical examination.