The body of another deceased was found under the rubble of an oil mill in the Poltava region

Another dead person was found under the rubble of an oil mill in the Poltava region. The number of victims has increased to four.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin informed about this.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported one missing person. Most likely, they found her body.

According to the latest data, five people were injured. All the victims are employees of the enterprise in the village of Hoholevo (Myrhorod district), which was hit by a Russian rocket on the night of August 28. They worked in the night shift.