Russia attacked Ukraine again — air defense shot down 4 missiles out of 6. There are casualties in Poltava region

On the night of August 28, Russia hit Ukraine with sea- and air-based missiles.

Russia launched four Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate from the waters of the Black Sea near Feodosia, two X-59 guided air missiles were launched by the occupiers from two Su-34 aircraft that headed to Kryvyi Rih from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region.

Anti-aircraft defense destroyed:

two Kalibr cruise missiles;

two X-59 guided air missiles.

A civilian industrial facility was hit in the village of Hoholeve (Myrhorod district, Poltava region). Two people died, two were hospitalized (they worked the night shift). It is not known where the other two are. The search and analysis of the rubble continues. The production workshop was completely destroyed at the facility and the oil mill caught fire.