A new gas field was discovered in Ukraine — there may be up to a billion cubic meters of gas

The company "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" opened a new gas field. Its fields can reach about a billion cubic meters of gas.
This was reported in the "Naftogaz" press service.
The depth of the field well is almost 4 000 meters. Before drilling, experts conducted a 3D seismic survey of the site.
The acting general director of "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" Oleh Tolmachev noted that the company will continue exploration at this field and plans to drill new wells.
- In October 2022, a new gas well was launched in the Kharkiv region, from which 51 million cubic meters of gas can be extracted every year.
- In April 2023, the most powerful well in the last 2.5 years was launched in Ukraine. They will be able to extract 460 000 cubic meters of gas per day there.
- In the first half of 2023, "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" launched 11 wells with a production of more than 100 000 cubic meters per day each.