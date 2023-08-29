A new gas field was discovered in Ukraine — there may be up to a billion cubic meters of gas

The company "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" opened a new gas field. Its fields can reach about a billion cubic meters of gas.

This was reported in the "Naftogaz" press service.

The depth of the field well is almost 4 000 meters. Before drilling, experts conducted a 3D seismic survey of the site.

The acting general director of "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" Oleh Tolmachev noted that the company will continue exploration at this field and plans to drill new wells.