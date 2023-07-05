“Naftogaz” launched three gas wells in June

In June, Ukraine launched three wells with a total output of 425 000 cubic meters of gas per day. Two of them are new, and the third has been completely renovated.

This was reported in the "Naftogaz" press service.

New wells appeared in the old field thanks to in-depth development analysis and 3D models. There are already 10 new wells operating at this field, the daily production of which has exceeded 3 million cubic meters of gas.

The well, which was overhauled, increased production tenfold.

In the first half of 2023, "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" launched 11 wells with a production of more than 100 000 cubic meters per day each. Four of them produce more than 300 000 cubic meters of gas per day.