“Naftogaz” launched the most powerful well in the last 2.5 years — 460 000 cubic meters of gas are produced there per day

In Ukraine, the most powerful well was launched in the last 2.5 years. They will be able to extract 460 000 cubic meters of gas per day there.

This was reported by the Naftogaz press service.

A new oil and gas deposit was discovered in an already depleted field.

The company reported that it was able to achieve this level of production thanks to modern approaches to processing geological information, in particular 3D seismic survey materials — this made it possible to find a previously unexplored deposit and determine the optimal point for drilling.

"This is a joint achievement of our geologists and drillers, who performed their work at the highest level. In the extremely difficult conditions of martial law, we are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine can refuse to import gas in the next heating season," noted the Acting General Director of Ukrgazvydobuvannya Oleh Tolmachov.