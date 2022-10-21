A new gas well was launched in the Kharkiv region — more than 140,000 cubic meters of gas are produced there per day

A new gas well was launched in the Kharkiv region. They will be able to extract more than 140,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

The press service of "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" writes about this.

The company reported that it was able to achieve such a level of production thanks to the high-quality implementation of three stages of hydraulic fracturing of the formation, which will allow the full potential of the well to be revealed.

"This technologically complex operation was carried out for the first time by the forces of our own division — "UGV-Service". At a time when most international service companies could not continue their work in Ukraine due to the war, our colleagues are developing their skills and competencies. Thanks to high-quality and coordinated work, the new well gave a good result — and this is another contribution to providing the country with its own Ukrainian gas," Oleg Tolmachev, director of the "Exploration and production" division of the Naftogaz group, said.

As noted by the head of Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, 51 million cubic meters of gas will be produced from this well every year. This will allow the state to save approximately $102 million, as gas will not have to be purchased abroad.