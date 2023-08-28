MDI showed a drone attack on the Russian barracks in Energodar. The occupation administration is being evacuated

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of Ukraine published a video of an alleged attack on the headquarters of the Russian riot police in occupied Energodar. The MDI notes that on August 28 at 09:50 in the temporarily occupied Energodar, an explosion rang out in the "barracks" of the "Akhmat-1" unit of the Rosguard OMON.
The occupiers were injured in the explosion. Parked cars were also damaged, and a fire broke out in the premises. The MDI claims that this is an operation of the local resistance movement, which is coordinated by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.
The explosion took place on the street. 46 Budivelnykiv Street, where the local branch of one of the Ukrainian banks used to be located. After the occupation of the city, the "Kadyrov" seized and converted the premises for military purposes.
Currently, the information on the number of killed and wounded "Kadyrov" soldiers is being clarified. There are no victims or victims among the civilian population.
After a series of explosions, the occupiers evacuated the local military-civilian administration. Currently, checks are being carried out in Energodar and access to the Internet is limited, the MDI reports.
- Earlier, on August 28, intelligence showed "congratulatory" strikes on Russians on Independence Day and Flag Day. On August 24, a kamikaze drone flew into the window of the deputy head of the occupation administration Oleksandr Reimer in the city of Kamyanka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia region. The injured collaborator was evacuated to the hospital. On August 23, an explosion rang out at a meeting of the occupiers at the headquarters of the Energodar FSB branch. When the wounded and dead were being taken to the parking lot, another explosion occurred. The bodies of the invaders were transported by several "Urals" in the direction of Melitopol.