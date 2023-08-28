Intelligence showed “congratulatory” strikes on Russians on Independence Day and Flag Day

On Flag Day and Independence Day, Ukrainian intelligence struck the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region, there are casualties.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on August 28.

In particular, on August 24, 2023, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone flew into the window of the residence of the deputy head of the occupation military-civilian administration, collaborator Oleksandr Raymer, in the city of Kamyanka-Dniprovska (Vasylivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region). The collaborator was hospitalized.

And the day before, August 23, on the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, there was an event for the occupiers at the headquarters of the FSB branch in Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region. Around 19:00, at the time of the greatest concentration of the Russian military, a powerful explosion rang out in the headquarters. When the wounded and dead were being carried out of the building, there was another blow to the parking lot, which additionally destroyed the occupants and significantly damaged the cars. The bodies of those killed by several military "Urals" were taken in the direction of Melitopol.

The MDI declares that reconnaissance and effective strikes were possible thanks to the resistance movement.