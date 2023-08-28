The Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense confirmed that the jackets purchased in Turkey were winter jackets

The head of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense Yevhen Hrushovets informed that the jackets from Turkey, which were previously reported by the media, were definitely winter jackets.

"Radio Svoboda" writes about it.

"We definitely managed to figure it out. These are facts that are definitely confirmed. Firstly, these jackets are not summer, and not demi-season — they are winter jackets sewn in Turkish factories. We understand that these were the events of summer-autumn 2022. And already in the fall, they were assigned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And most of these jackets were indeed issued. Some more batch remains in warehouses. Therefore, the first statement that the jackets were summer is not true," Hrushovets noted. He also added that it is impossible to buy a winter jacket for $30.

The Public Anti-Corruption Council also established that the Ministry of Defense did not have those invoices that were at the disposal of journalists. According to Hrushovets, these documents are submitted exclusively by the Turkish side when shipping goods, and the Ministry of Defense should not have these documents.

In addition, the Public Council found that the Ministry of Defense began receiving these jackets in October 2022, and the manufacturer or supplier did not receive the full advance payment under the contract.

"We find out why this happened. It definitely did not harm the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But there were such things. In addition, the entire batch that was delivered was fully accepted. There are small flaws on these jackets, but they were related to the labels, if Iʼm not mistaken. But with the participation of the Command of the Logistics Forces, a commission was created to control the quality of the Ministry of Defense. Due to the urgent need for these jackets already in the winter season 2022/2023, they have all been accepted," Yevhen Hrushovets noted.

Currently, the Public Anti-Corruption Council plans to visit warehouses where these jackets are stored and communicate with military personnel.

According to Hrushovets, the issue of inflated prices does not concern the Ministry of Defense. Because when contracts were signed there, the price was indicated in the contract. Then the manufacturer declared this product in the country of origin, then in the countries through which it passed in transit.

"The head of the procurement department signed this contract alone. It was also a practice that developed at the beginning of the war, when there were very few people. And he made such a decision. But we want to find out the issues on which he based his decisions," he added.

The anti-corruption council also seeks to find out whether this company is related to a representative of the government or the deputy corps.

Hrushovets also explained that more than 180 000 jackets were purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They bought, in particular, from Ukrainian companies. The Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense hopes to find out in the near future whether there were violations during these purchases.