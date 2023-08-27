Damage to the environment due to the war is now estimated at 2 trillion hryvnias

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said that the amount of damage to the environment due to the war increased 5 times over the course of a year. Now, it amounts to two trillion hryvnias, and this is without taking into account the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

According to the minister, these are not final figures because the whole picture will be known only after the de-occupation of all of Ukraine. At the same time, the losses are increasing every day.

Last August, the amount of losses amounted to 395 billion hryvnias.